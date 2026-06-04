Avalon Capital Management Has $15.29 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Avalon Capital Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 172.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,223 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 3.7% of Avalon Capital Management's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Avalon Capital Management's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock worth $126,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.00.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,081.34 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,149.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $965.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,011.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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