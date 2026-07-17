Avalon Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Avalon Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820 shares of the software company's stock after selling 11,583 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co's holdings in Adobe were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 836 shares of the software company's stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $537,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $38,387,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 46,498 shares of the software company's stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $235.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.32. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.12 and a 12 month high of $376.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $447.00 to $379.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $275.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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