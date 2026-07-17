Avalon Trust Co Has $21.88 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,290 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 94,359 shares during the quarter. US Foods makes up approximately 1.5% of Avalon Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Avalon Trust Co owned about 0.11% of US Foods worth $21,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on US Foods from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research cut US Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered US Foods from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on US Foods from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Report on USFD

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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