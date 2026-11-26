Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648,601 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,481,557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.54% of Avantor worth $54,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,784,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,386,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,795,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,577,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,800,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Evercore set a $17.00 price target on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Avantor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.77.

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Avantor Trading Down 2.7%

AVTR opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a global provider of products and services used in life sciences, advanced technology and applied materials. Its customers include biopharmaceutical and healthcare companies, laboratories, universities and manufacturers. The company supplies chemicals, reagents, laboratory consumables and equipment, as well as materials used in biopharmaceutical production. Avantor also provides services such as procurement, inventory management and support for laboratory and production operations.

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