Avantyr Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,257 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 399,293 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for about 4.8% of Avantyr Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Avantyr Capital Partners LP owned about 0.65% of AerCap worth $155,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,585,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,515,928 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $362,118,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. WGI DM LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 1.5% during the third quarter. WGI DM LLC now owns 2,419,660 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $347,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,013 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of AerCap by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,275,507 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $326,581,000 after purchasing an additional 243,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 14.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $137,486,000 after purchasing an additional 118,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Zacks Research upgraded AerCap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on AerCap from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AerCap from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AER

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $171.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.15. AerCap Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $130.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99.

AerCap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $2.00. AerCap had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.97 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings N.V. will post 22.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AerCap's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. is a global aviation leasing company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AER. Through its subsidiaries, AerCap owns, manages and leases commercial aircraft, engines and helicopters to airlines and other aviation customers worldwide. The company provides operating leases, finance leases, aircraft trading and asset management services. Its fleet portfolio includes aircraft from major manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing, as well as engines and helicopters.

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