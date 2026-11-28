Avantyr Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 204,338 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $98,043,000. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 3.0% of Avantyr Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avantyr Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.29% of Martin Marietta Materials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,706,134,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,411,047,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,735.1% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 448,545 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $215,216,000 after purchasing an additional 424,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,321,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,897,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $530.00 to $520.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $680.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $632.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $542.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $506.06 and a 200-day moving average of $563.62. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $464.92 and a 12-month high of $710.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.99 by ($0.52). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is a U.S.-based supplier of building materials, with operations serving construction and infrastructure markets. The company's core products include crushed stone, sand and gravel, which are used in roads, buildings and other construction projects. Its building materials business also includes cement, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt, as well as paving services. Through its Magnesia Specialties business, Martin Marietta produces magnesium-based products and dolomitic lime for industrial, environmental and agricultural uses.

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