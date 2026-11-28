Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,935 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $34,349,000. Eaton comprises approximately 1.9% of Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,795 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raffa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Finally, TRB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% during the third quarter. TRB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eaton Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of ETN opened at $325.92 on Friday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $301.43 and a 1-year high of $478.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $386.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.65.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Eaton's payout ratio is 43.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eaton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Mizuho set a $485.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $485.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eaton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $471.18.

View Our Latest Report on Eaton

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 300 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.82 per share, for a total transaction of $101,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $721,347.78. The trade was a 16.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Sternadt acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $322.63 per share, with a total value of $96,789.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 33,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,475.04. The trade was a 0.90% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 950 shares of company stock valued at $316,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton is a global power management company that develops products and services for managing electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. Its offerings include electrical distribution and control equipment, circuit protection, backup power systems, aerospace components, and solutions for commercial and industrial vehicles. The company serves customers across industries including utilities, data centers, buildings, manufacturing, transportation and aerospace. Its products and services support applications ranging from electrical infrastructure and power quality to aircraft systems and vehicle electrification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report).

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