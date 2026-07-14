Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Stock Holdings Lessened by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,085 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,402 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CPC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,841,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $298,613,000 after buying an additional 435,156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Avery Dennison by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,979 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $41,647,000 after buying an additional 107,109 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,857,000 after buying an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $159.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.18. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $199.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $200.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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