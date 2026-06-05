Avise Financial Cooperative Inc. Takes $733,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Avise Financial Cooperative Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,514,662,000 after buying an additional 313,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,171,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,173 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,070,393,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,984,783,000 after purchasing an additional 229,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,251,889 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,583,960,000 after purchasing an additional 699,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $444.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $386.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $202.28 and a 52-week high of $450.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: At its annual shareholders’ meeting, CEO C.C. Wei said TSMC expects strong growth over the next few years as AI demand for advanced semiconductors remains robust, and he suggested the company would like to raise chip prices to protect margins. Article Title

At its annual shareholders’ meeting, CEO C.C. Wei said TSMC expects strong growth over the next few years as AI demand for advanced semiconductors remains robust, and he suggested the company would like to raise chip prices to protect margins. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst and market commentary pieces highlighted TSMC as central to the AI supply chain, noting its leadership in advanced-node manufacturing and continued bullish price-target support from firms like Bernstein and BofA. Article Title

Multiple analyst and market commentary pieces highlighted TSMC as central to the AI supply chain, noting its leadership in advanced-node manufacturing and continued bullish price-target support from firms like Bernstein and BofA. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved TSMC’s 2025 results and charter changes at the June 4 meeting, reinforcing a stable corporate backdrop with no sign of governance disruption. Article Title

Shareholders approved TSMC’s 2025 results and charter changes at the June 4 meeting, reinforcing a stable corporate backdrop with no sign of governance disruption. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing TSMC with Micron and reviewing its decade-long stock gains was generally supportive, but largely reiterated the long-term AI investment thesis rather than delivering a new catalyst. Article Title

Coverage comparing TSMC with Micron and reviewing its decade-long stock gains was generally supportive, but largely reiterated the long-term AI investment thesis rather than delivering a new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Media and market-watch items noted TSMC’s importance to the broader tech/AI trade and its appearance in futures and sector rotation coverage, which supports visibility but does not change fundamentals. Article Title

Media and market-watch items noted TSMC’s importance to the broader tech/AI trade and its appearance in futures and sector rotation coverage, which supports visibility but does not change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns rose after Wei warned that AI chip shortages are not ending soon and that it will take a very long time to fully satisfy U.S. customer demand, implying supply constraints and possible execution challenges. Article Title

Investor concerns rose after Wei warned that AI chip shortages are not ending soon and that it will take a very long time to fully satisfy U.S. customer demand, implying supply constraints and possible execution challenges. Negative Sentiment: Reports emphasizing a years-long AI chip supply shortage and rising component costs may pressure sentiment in the near term, even if they underscore strong demand. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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