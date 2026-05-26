Avista Corporation $AVA Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA - Free Report) by 122.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,298 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 120,498 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.27% of Avista worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avista by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Avista by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,020 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, SVP Wayne O. Manuel sold 1,593 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $65,281.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $431,150.58. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $71,038.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at $337,552.18. This represents a 17.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,916 shares of company stock worth $158,408. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Trading Down 0.0%

Avista stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.24. Avista Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38.

Avista (NYSE:AVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.55 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Avista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.720 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Corporation will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.4925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Avista's payout ratio is 78.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Avista from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Avista from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avista

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an integrated energy company providing electric and natural gas delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest. Through its regulated utility operations, the company maintains and upgrades an extensive transmission and distribution network, delivering reliable energy to approximately 400,000 electric customers and 324,000 natural gas customers across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In addition to its core utility business, Avista invests in owned generation assets, including hydroelectric, natural gas–fired, coal and wind facilities, to support system reliability and long-term supply planning.

Founded in 1889 as the Spokane and Inland Empire Water Power Company, the business adopted the Avista name in 1999 to reflect its growing energy portfolio and strategic focus on innovation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA - Free Report).

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