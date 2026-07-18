Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires New Shares in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,940 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,951,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 42.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,802 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 48.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,317.05. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of AEE stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $96.57 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ameren's payout ratio is 53.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Ameren from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ameren

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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