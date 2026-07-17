Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 199,438 Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,438 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $33,733,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,491 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,879,632,000 after buying an additional 210,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,293,485 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,746,453,000 after acquiring an additional 97,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $923,672,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,393,116 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $826,214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,729,394 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $517,466,000 after acquiring an additional 158,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company's stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $206.25 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $161.16 and a 52 week high of $226.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 17.75%.The company's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total value of $834,607.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,273.76. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $228.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cintas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cintas reported better-than-expected Q4 results, with adjusted EPS of $1.29 and revenue of $2.91 billion, both above Wall Street estimates. The company also posted 8.9% revenue growth and record margins, reinforcing the bullish reaction. Cintas earnings report

Cintas reported better-than-expected Q4 results, with adjusted EPS of $1.29 and revenue of $2.91 billion, both above Wall Street estimates. The company also posted 8.9% revenue growth and record margins, reinforcing the bullish reaction. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded Cintas to Buy from Neutral and lifted its price target to $230 from $200, citing improving labor market conditions, growth in adjacent product categories, and margin expansion from supply-chain and distribution initiatives. Bank of America upgrade article

Bank of America upgraded Cintas to Buy from Neutral and lifted its price target to $230 from $200, citing improving labor market conditions, growth in adjacent product categories, and margin expansion from supply-chain and distribution initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird also raised its price target to $214 and kept an Outperform rating, while other analysts increased forecasts after the earnings beat, adding to momentum around the stock. Analyst forecast increases

Robert W. Baird also raised its price target to $214 and kept an Outperform rating, while other analysts increased forecasts after the earnings beat, adding to momentum around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management’s fiscal 2027 guidance called for revenue of $12.10 billion to $12.25 billion and EPS of $5.36 to $5.50, signaling confidence in continued growth even as the company works through the pending UniFirst acquisition. Cintas earnings release

Management’s fiscal 2027 guidance called for revenue of $12.10 billion to $12.25 billion and EPS of $5.36 to $5.50, signaling confidence in continued growth even as the company works through the pending UniFirst acquisition. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a Sector Perform rating with a $206 target, essentially in line with the recent trading level, suggesting some analysts see the current valuation as more balanced. RBC rating note

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a Sector Perform rating with a $206 target, essentially in line with the recent trading level, suggesting some analysts see the current valuation as more balanced. Neutral Sentiment: One article questioned whether Cintas is fully valued after its strong five-year run, reflecting growing debate about how much upside is already priced in. Valuation article

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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