Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 27,978 Crh Plc $CRH

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,978 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CRH by 51.2% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings cut CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $141.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Trading Down 2.5%

CRH opened at $102.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $92.66 and a 1-year high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. CRH's payout ratio is 28.89%.

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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