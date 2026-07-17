Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 58,328 Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,328 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $35,253,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,383 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $167,043,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin won a $10.5 billion U.S. Special Operations Command contract to provide next-generation logistics and sustainment support, a meaningful backlogged revenue win that could bolster investor confidence. Article Title

Lockheed Martin won a to provide next-generation logistics and sustainment support, a meaningful backlogged revenue win that could bolster investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: The company said it will expand Lockheed Martin Ventures into the U.K. and Europe , committing at least $100 million to defense-tech startups, which may help strengthen its technology pipeline and international presence. Article Title

The company said it will , committing at least to defense-tech startups, which may help strengthen its technology pipeline and international presence. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin also continues to deepen its undersea and submarine market exposure, including a recent U.S. Navy contract and related technology work, which adds to its long-term defense growth story. Article Title

Lockheed Martin also continues to deepen its exposure, including a recent U.S. Navy contract and related technology work, which adds to its long-term defense growth story. Neutral Sentiment: With quarterly earnings due next week , analysts are watching whether Lockheed can meet expectations after recent commentary suggested the setup may not favor an easy beat. Article Title

With , analysts are watching whether Lockheed can meet expectations after recent commentary suggested the setup may not favor an easy beat. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin shares have also been under some pressure recently, reflecting broader investor caution ahead of earnings despite the new contract news. Article Title

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3%

LMT opened at $513.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $521.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $571.00 to $582.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $607.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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