Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 65,248 Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,248 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,063,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's fifty day moving average is $117.40 and its 200 day moving average is $93.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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