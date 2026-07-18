Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires Shares of 7,928 Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,928 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $5,400,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,101 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $67,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,423,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CW opened at $708.83 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $463.00 and a 1-year high of $808.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $746.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $700.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total transaction of $165,640.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,983,029.42. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total transaction of $288,058.05. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,568,075.40. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 3,119 shares of company stock worth $2,257,998 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $766.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CW

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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