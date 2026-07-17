Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $29.71 Million in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 315,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $29,708,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned approximately 0.16% of Incyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Incyte from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $123.00 price objective on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.95.

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Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.92. Incyte Corporation has a one year low of $67.17 and a one year high of $118.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.43. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 26.71%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Incyte's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Incyte Corporation will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company's flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

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