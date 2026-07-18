Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $2.98 Million in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,332 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

United Airlines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Airlines delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, with earnings of $1.99 per share topping estimates and revenue rising 16.4% year over year, reinforcing that travel demand remains resilient. Article Title

United Airlines delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, with earnings of $1.99 per share topping estimates and revenue rising 16.4% year over year, reinforcing that travel demand remains resilient. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on UAL to $203 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside after the earnings report. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on UAL to $203 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside after the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted that premium and international demand, plus strong yields, helped offset cost pressure and supported a higher full-year earnings outlook. Article Title

Several reports highlighted that premium and international demand, plus strong yields, helped offset cost pressure and supported a higher full-year earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: United and Delta both posted strong quarters, but analysts are still debating which airline is the better buy as investors weigh valuation, demand trends and margin durability. Article Title

United and Delta both posted strong quarters, but analysts are still debating which airline is the better buy as investors weigh valuation, demand trends and margin durability. Negative Sentiment: The stock is under pressure because United warned that higher fuel costs could add nearly $6 billion in expenses in 2026, which could squeeze margins despite strong demand. Article Title

The stock is under pressure because United warned that higher fuel costs could add nearly $6 billion in expenses in 2026, which could squeeze margins despite strong demand. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to United’s third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.50 to $3.50, which came in below Wall Street expectations and raised concerns that near-term profitability may soften. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on United Airlines from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UAL

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $562,473.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,372,065.43. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $130,157.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 797,851 shares in the company, valued at $96,332,529.74. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.66.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 5.56%.The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Further Reading

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