Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $3.39 Million in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Insulet by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 551,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $157,128,000 after acquiring an additional 142,922 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,143,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Insulet by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 225,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $64,076,000 after acquiring an additional 70,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.90. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $138.79 and a 12-month high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The firm had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,473.91. The trade was a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insulet provided an update on its ongoing EVOLUTION T1D clinical study, which is testing a next step in automated insulin delivery and could support the long-term growth story for its Omnipod platform. Article link

Insulet provided an update on its ongoing EVOLUTION T1D clinical study, which is testing a next step in automated insulin delivery and could support the long-term growth story for its Omnipod platform. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms issued deadline reminders and investor alerts related to the already-filed securities class action, keeping the lawsuit in focus but not adding new allegations. Article link

Several firms issued deadline reminders and investor alerts related to the already-filed securities class action, keeping the lawsuit in focus but not adding new allegations. Neutral Sentiment: Additional law-firm notices reiterated the August 31 lead-plaintiff deadline, underscoring ongoing legal risk but mainly serving as promotional updates rather than fresh company developments. Article link

Additional law-firm notices reiterated the August 31 lead-plaintiff deadline, underscoring ongoing legal risk but mainly serving as promotional updates rather than fresh company developments. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-fraud class action notices highlighted alleged investor harm tied to Insulet’s manufacturing quality and prior device corrections, which is likely weighing on sentiment and shares. Article link

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Insulet from $288.00 to $208.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $219.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Insulet from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Insulet from $286.00 to $198.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $235.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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