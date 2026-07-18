Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $5.18 Million in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Cencora by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Get Cencora alerts: Sign Up

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $307.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $279.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.68. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.82 and a 1-year high of $377.54. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.Cencora's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Cencora declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Evercore set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren M. Tyler acquired 550 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cencora, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cencora wasn't on the list.

While Cencora currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here