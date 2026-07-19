Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,103 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lifted its holdings in Jabil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 8,813 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 19.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,842,340. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at $19,849,920. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,263 shares of company stock worth $1,418,200 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $300.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $355.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JBL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Jabil and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $453.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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