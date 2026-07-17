Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $15.69 Million Investment in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,694 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $15,686,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned about 0.06% of Fair Isaac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fair Isaac alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,627.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of FICO opened at $1,241.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $870.01 and a 12-month high of $1,998.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,195.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,262.76.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The company had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fair Isaac, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fair Isaac wasn't on the list.

While Fair Isaac currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here