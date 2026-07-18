Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $4.30 Million Investment in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Reliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter worth $32,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Reliance from $376.00 to $372.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Reliance from $378.00 to $376.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $363.50.

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Key Headlines Impacting Reliance

Here are the key news stories impacting Reliance this week:

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,740.80. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Trading Up 0.1%

RS stock opened at $396.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.98. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.31 and a fifty-two week high of $419.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Reliance's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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