Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,296 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Corteva by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $87.42 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company's 50-day moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Corteva's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Further Reading

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