Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,295 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $27,212,000.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,060 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. NFSG Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,311.1% in the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 127 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE TRV opened at $336.89 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $251.30 and a one year high of $349.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $312.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.03.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $356.00 price target (up from $342.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $316.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $329.11.

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Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total transaction of $869,991.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,607,678.10. This trade represents a 35.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total value of $483,666.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at $80,639,037.60. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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