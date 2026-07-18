Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases New Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,307 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 963.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in F5 by 113.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 124 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore raised F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.67.

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F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $409.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $435.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The firm had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total transaction of $439,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,474.80. This represents a 14.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.35, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,975,584.45. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,579 shares of company stock worth $7,836,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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