Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,985 shares of the company's stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 174,091 shares of the company's stock worth $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a "neutral" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $125.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.71 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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