Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases Shares of 118,590 Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $16,528,000.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,617,152,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $517,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $518,368,000 after buying an additional 4,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,948,000 after buying an additional 3,046,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after buying an additional 2,113,692 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.04.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $136.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.23. The company has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 124,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,395,077.28. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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