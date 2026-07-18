Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases Shares of 142,653 The Trade Desk $TTD

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,653 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000.

Get Trade Desk alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,382.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 219.4% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 898 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research set a $11.60 target price on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "sell" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Trade Desk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $33.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $35.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Read Our Latest Report on TTD

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of TTD opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,912.86. This trade represents a 80.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trade Desk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trade Desk wasn't on the list.

While Trade Desk currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here