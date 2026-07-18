Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes $5.92 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,688 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,734,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $163,581,000 after buying an additional 997,848 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 137,524 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 38,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,405,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CBRE Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $140.89 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day moving average is $144.83. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore set a $169.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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