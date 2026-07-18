Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,989,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $248.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $228.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.25 and a 200-day moving average of $213.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.75 and a 1-year high of $243.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 92.61%. The business had revenue of $60.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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