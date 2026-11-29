State Street Corp trimmed its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA - Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,754,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 6,621,545 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.16% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $217,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $668,541,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,029,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,157,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,069,655. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,205,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE AXTA opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $38.61.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.45.

View Our Latest Report on Axalta Coating Systems

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems develops, manufactures and distributes coatings for transportation and industrial markets. Its products include coatings applied by vehicle manufacturers, refinishing products used to repair and repaint vehicles, and protective and decorative coatings for industrial equipment and other applications. The company serves customers around the world through operations and distribution in numerous regions. Its offerings include color-matching tools and technical support alongside coatings designed for vehicle appearance, corrosion protection and performance.

See Also

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