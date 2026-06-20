Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA Shares Acquired by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA - Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,350 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 35,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 371.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.2%

AXTA opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.70 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

Further Reading

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