Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS Position Cut by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,542 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.14% of Axcelis Technologies worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $130.25.

View Our Latest Report on Axcelis Technologies

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Todd Sutton sold 2,574 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $421,852.86. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,281,128.13. This represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total value of $485,765.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,578,682.10. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 34,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,383 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $141.95 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $193.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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