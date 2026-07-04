Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,525 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 49,211 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Axcelis Technologies worth $35,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,404 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $145,207,000 after purchasing an additional 835,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,735 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 246,939 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10,368.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 243,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $19,563,000 after buying an additional 241,177 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266,015 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 156,387 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,776 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,560,000 after acquiring an additional 154,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial raised Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $144.50 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $193.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.03 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 2,883 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $463,730.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,029.55. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Low sold 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $1,170,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,369,597.50. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,383. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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