Axecap Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,622 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,330 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,338,169,000 after acquiring an additional 528,769 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,627,155 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,236,900,000 after acquiring an additional 187,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,917 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,136,525,000 after acquiring an additional 863,392 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,770,714 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $603,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,524 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 118.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,847 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $567,372,000 after acquiring an additional 901,679 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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General Dynamics Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:GD opened at $313.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $369.70. The stock's 50-day moving average is $347.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.59. The stock has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $389.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $389.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 3,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.50, for a total value of $1,350,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,134.50. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $1,524,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,767,997.44. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,260 shares of company stock worth $18,133,971. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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