Axecap Investments LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Axecap Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,092 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 121,888 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.5% of Axecap Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Axecap Investments LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its holdings in AT&T by 363.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $183.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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