Axecap Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Axecap Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,948 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,978 shares during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health comprises about 2.0% of Axecap Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Axecap Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Phibro Animal Health worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7,671.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company's fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.05. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Phibro Animal Health's payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Insider Transactions at Phibro Animal Health

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $5,362,535.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,948,708.04. This represents a 47.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,165 shares of company stock worth $14,655,279. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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