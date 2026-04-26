Axecap Investments LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Axecap Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,410,806 shares of the company's stock worth $6,872,710,000 after acquiring an additional 190,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,728,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $433,582,000 after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,657,085 shares of the company's stock worth $506,090,000 after purchasing an additional 312,846 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,386,000 after purchasing an additional 205,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,599 shares of the company's stock valued at $439,920,000 after purchasing an additional 35,951 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $317.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $214.10 and a fifty-two week high of $379.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $811,968.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,958.90. This represents a 32.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $2,047,128.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,836,651.20. The trade was a 41.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,370. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

More L3Harris Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting L3Harris Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $389.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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