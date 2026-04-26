Axecap Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,166 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000. Arista Networks accounts for 2.4% of Axecap Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Arista Networks by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $177.83.

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Arista Networks Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE ANET opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,378,127.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,734 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,984.68. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 216,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,247,141.35. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock valued at $246,427,959. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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