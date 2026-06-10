Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires Shares of 139,482 Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,482 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $76,892,000. Curtiss-Wright comprises 0.7% of Axiom Investors LLC DE's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.38% of Curtiss-Wright at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 918 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.46, for a total transaction of $621,908.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,224.28. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.38, for a total value of $614,383.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 31,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,332,728.34. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,181 shares of company stock worth $4,204,919. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $733.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $660.89. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52-week low of $443.00 and a 52-week high of $760.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $746.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CW

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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