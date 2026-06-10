Axiom Investors LLC DE Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 152,094 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.2% of Axiom Investors LLC DE's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $133,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portfolio Design Labs LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westerkirk Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. now owns 121,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $18,614,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $164.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,051,761. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 73,786 shares of company stock worth $11,695,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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