Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $156.52 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,641,563 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 933,102 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.4% of Axiom Investors LLC DE's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.11% of Boston Scientific worth $156,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Outfitters Financial LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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