Axiom Investors LLC DE Invests $8.96 Million in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,955,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.24% of GeneDx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WGS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 664.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 214 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 293 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WGS. Zacks Research cut shares of GeneDx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of GeneDx and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on GeneDx

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GeneDx news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 46,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $1,800,482.43. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,784,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $186,167,618.70. The trade was a 0.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,643,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,707,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,960,689.04. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,256,420 shares of company stock worth $93,144,340 and have sold 72,382 shares worth $4,889,473. Insiders own 29.60% of the company's stock.

More GeneDx News

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Casdin Capital, LLC bought 50,000 shares at an average price of $52.86, adding to a recent buying streak that may signal confidence from a major insider. SEC filing

Director Casdin Capital, LLC bought 50,000 shares at an average price of $52.86, adding to a recent buying streak that may signal confidence from a major insider. Positive Sentiment: Casdin Capital also disclosed a larger purchase of 150,000 shares at $56.44 on June 4, reinforcing the impression of insider accumulation after the stock’s recent weakness. SEC filing

Casdin Capital also disclosed a larger purchase of 150,000 shares at $56.44 on June 4, reinforcing the impression of insider accumulation after the stock’s recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: GeneDx also presented at Goldman Sachs’ Global Healthcare Conference, which may have helped keep the stock in focus, but no major new operating update was highlighted in the transcript. Conference transcript

GeneDx also presented at Goldman Sachs’ Global Healthcare Conference, which may have helped keep the stock in focus, but no major new operating update was highlighted in the transcript. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed-to-positive overall, with the stock carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, though that view has not changed the near-term legal headline risk. Analyst rating update

Analyst sentiment remains mixed-to-positive overall, with the stock carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, though that view has not changed the near-term legal headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms issued fresh class-action notices and lead-plaintiff reminders tied to GeneDx’s stock drop after its Q1 results, keeping investor attention on potential securities-fraud claims and litigation uncertainty. Class action alert

Several law firms issued fresh class-action notices and lead-plaintiff reminders tied to GeneDx’s stock drop after its Q1 results, keeping investor attention on potential securities-fraud claims and litigation uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits center on alleged misleading disclosures and a steep post-earnings selloff, which may continue to weigh on sentiment despite insider buying. Litigation report

GeneDx Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of WGS stock opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.95. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $170.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.96.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About GeneDx

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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