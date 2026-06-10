Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 4,517 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,073 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE's holdings in Tesla were worth $21,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $17,128,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Tesla by 132.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,738,141,000 after buying an additional 3,505,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $748,084,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $396.68 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $396.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.12. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.93, a PEG ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan sharply raised its Tesla price target from $145 to $475 and shifted its stance away from a bearish view, arguing that the market is undervaluing Tesla’s potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and infrastructure licensing.

JPMorgan sharply raised its Tesla price target from $145 to $475 and shifted its stance away from a bearish view, arguing that the market is undervaluing Tesla’s potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and infrastructure licensing. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Tesla is rolling out unsupervised robotaxis in the Austin metro area are reinforcing the company’s autonomy narrative and supporting optimism about future software-driven revenue growth.

Reports that Tesla is rolling out unsupervised robotaxis in the Austin metro area are reinforcing the company’s autonomy narrative and supporting optimism about future software-driven revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: News that Tesla won approval for FSD expansion in Denmark, along with encouraging Dutch safety results showing fewer crashes, adds credibility to the company’s self-driving push and could help the case for a broader European rollout.

News that Tesla won approval for FSD expansion in Denmark, along with encouraging Dutch safety results showing fewer crashes, adds credibility to the company’s self-driving push and could help the case for a broader European rollout. Positive Sentiment: Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s plans for a SpaceX IPO, combined with widespread speculation about a possible future merger or deeper collaboration between SpaceX and Tesla, have fueled investor excitement around Musk’s broader AI and tech empire.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s plans for a SpaceX IPO, combined with widespread speculation about a possible future merger or deeper collaboration between SpaceX and Tesla, have fueled investor excitement around Musk’s broader AI and tech empire. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighting Tesla’s strong China retail sales and export growth has provided another support point for bulls who see demand still holding up in key international markets.

Commentary highlighting Tesla’s strong China retail sales and export growth has provided another support point for bulls who see demand still holding up in key international markets. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding obligations related to equity awards, a routine insider transaction that is not necessarily a negative signal for the business.

Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding obligations related to equity awards, a routine insider transaction that is not necessarily a negative signal for the business. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles emphasized Tesla’s valuation debate, with bears still arguing the stock remains expensive versus current earnings, even as bulls focus on long-term growth from robotics and autonomous driving.

Several articles emphasized Tesla’s valuation debate, with bears still arguing the stock remains expensive versus current earnings, even as bulls focus on long-term growth from robotics and autonomous driving. Negative Sentiment: Some traders reported pressure on TSLA as investors rotated out of high-valuation tech names and questioned whether enthusiasm around SpaceX and Musk’s side projects could distract from Tesla’s core execution.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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