Axiom Investors LLC DE Takes Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,334,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BE. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $259.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5,191.70 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,342,949. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,777 shares of company stock worth $71,485,514. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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