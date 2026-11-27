Ardmore Road Asset Management LP raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 431.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,425 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise makes up 2.4% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Axon Enterprise worth $52,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 27,265 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,755 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RDST Capital LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,627,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company's stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $715.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $735.00 to $615.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $612.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $343.05 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $289.68 and a 1-year high of $665.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $908.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $934.33 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Top Axon Enterprise Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about AXON:

Positive Sentiment: Axon is expanding Dedrone’s counter-drone platform with AI technology, while international and federal demand may support continued growth. Can Axon's Expanding Dedrone Platform Sustain Its Growth Momentum?

Axon is expanding Dedrone’s counter-drone platform with AI technology, while international and federal demand may support continued growth. Neutral Sentiment: Director Caitlin E. Kalinowski resigned from the board and its audit and other committees; the board reduced its size. The reports provide no stated reason, so the investment impact is unclear. Axon announces director resignation

Director Caitlin E. Kalinowski resigned from the board and its audit and other committees; the board reduced its size. The reports provide no stated reason, so the investment impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: A reported $130 million contract delay and $1.2 billion Skydio investment have raised concerns about near-term revenue timing and the scale of Axon’s spending. Axon stock drops after contract delay and Skydio investment

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 16,775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.43, for a total transaction of $9,636,063.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 296,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,590,774.82. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Isaiah Fields sold 1,017 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total transaction of $488,617.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,032,038.80. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 27,792 shares of company stock worth $15,214,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops technology and equipment for public safety agencies. Its products include TASER conducted energy devices, body-worn and in-car cameras, and related accessories used by law enforcement and other public safety organizations. The company also provides software and cloud-based services for managing digital evidence, including Axon Evidence, as well as tools for records management, dispatch and real-time operations. These products are designed to help agencies capture, store and share information related to public safety work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Axon Enterprise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Axon Enterprise wasn't on the list.

While Axon Enterprise currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report