Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.79, for a total value of $6,437,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,040,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,957,763,458.63. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.45, for a total transaction of $6,349,850.00. Following the sale, the president owned 169,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,609,106.25. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 58,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,527,983 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $510.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock's fifty day moving average is $471.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.38. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $339.01 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.The business had revenue of $807.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $535.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $725.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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