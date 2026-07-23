Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,176 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,224 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,319,928,000 after acquiring an additional 53,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,159 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,265,657,000 after acquiring an additional 35,544 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,198.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,642,578 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $932,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,099 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,436 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $914,047,000 after purchasing an additional 167,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 326.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,539,738 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $874,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,038 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $491.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $339.01 and a 1 year high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.The firm had revenue of $807.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.45, for a total transaction of $6,349,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 169,125 shares in the company, valued at $82,609,106.25. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,125,200. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,989 shares of company stock worth $30,527,983. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Zacks Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $725.25.

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More Axon Enterprise News

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Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Further Reading

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