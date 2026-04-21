Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for approximately 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,724 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 376 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,861 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $870.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $925.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $749.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $403.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.61. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $339.01 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.55. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.48%.The firm had revenue of $796.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Axon Enterprise's quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,910. This represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika Nardini sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.58, for a total value of $100,302.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $985,804.68. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,855 shares of company stock worth $7,109,828. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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